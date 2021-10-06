CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Position Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CareDx were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -363.33 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.