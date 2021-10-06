Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.27. 3,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 24,626 shares valued at $2,585,673. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

