Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.