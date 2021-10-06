Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 84.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 285,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

