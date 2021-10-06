Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,092,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 217,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 192,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93.

