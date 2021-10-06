Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 144.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.94% of Highway worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Highway by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIHO opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.59 and a beta of 0.19. Highway Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Highway Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

