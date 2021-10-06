Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York City REIT were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in New York City REIT by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in New York City REIT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE NYC opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $105.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

