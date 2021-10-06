Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $505.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFLT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

