Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $316,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.