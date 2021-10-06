Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 289 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $924,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IVOV opened at $162.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.93 and a fifty-two week high of $170.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.