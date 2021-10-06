Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on October 20th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

