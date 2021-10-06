Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. 914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,094. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
