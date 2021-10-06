Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. 914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,094. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

