C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 13,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,063. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,560,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,913,936 shares of company stock valued at $97,078,725. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.