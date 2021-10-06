C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBNT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 88,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,907. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. C-Bond Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C-Bond Systems (CBNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.