BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $435,439. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

