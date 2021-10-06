BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.60.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,076. The firm has a market cap of $315.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $960,260.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.