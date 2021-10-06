BSC Station (BSCS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00058581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00095481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00129460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,212.59 or 0.99767593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.07 or 0.06302843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

