Brokers Offer Predictions for The Restaurant Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSTGF. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $350.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

