Brokers Offer Predictions for The Restaurant Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Restaurant Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSTGF. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.