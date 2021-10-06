Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $319.90

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

URI stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.77. 45,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.08. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $167.25 and a 1-year high of $369.22. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

