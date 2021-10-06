Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT at $104.17

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.89.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.20. 1,293,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

