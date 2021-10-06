Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Target Price at C$30.70

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE:T traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$27.64. 2,338,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,764. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

