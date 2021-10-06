Brokerages Set Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) PT at $10.50

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGZPY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,693. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

