Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $92.63

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. 867,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

