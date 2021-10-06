Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target at $73.14

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.90. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,069. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

