Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 492.80

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMDS. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LON:SMDS traded down GBX 11.89 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching GBX 390.61 ($5.10). 4,580,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,039. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 270.70 ($3.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 437.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 426.36.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

