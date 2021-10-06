Brokerages Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. WNS posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.20. 794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,939. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $84.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in WNS by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 545,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 96,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in WNS by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

