Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.75. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 27,586,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,392,191. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 50,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

