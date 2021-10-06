Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.52. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

NYSE PM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.39. 4,250,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.67. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

