British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oct 6th, 2021

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 4,163,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after buying an additional 102,175 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

