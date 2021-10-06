BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on October 27th

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE BSA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

