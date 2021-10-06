Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $113,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 117,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 88,730 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 5,235,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,453. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

