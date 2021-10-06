Boston Partners Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.62% of Expedia Group worth $148,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 59,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,566. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.