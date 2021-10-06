Boston Partners Has $106.85 Million Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736,277 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $106,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 673,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,621,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,316,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 595,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -212.80 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

