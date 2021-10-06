Boston Partners Acquires 255,317 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Boston Partners raised its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $80,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

KAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 31,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,361. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

