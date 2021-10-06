Boston Partners Acquires 144,450 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Dollar General worth $70,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.83. 24,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,260. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.