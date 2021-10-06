Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 462.0 days.

BORUF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

