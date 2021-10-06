boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for boohoo group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade anticipates that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for boohoo group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get boohoo group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $58.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.87.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.