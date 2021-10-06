BonFi 24-Hour Volume Hits $138,098.00 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. BonFi has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $138,098.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00254545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

