BNP Paribas Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to “Outperform”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.50 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.37.

FCX stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

