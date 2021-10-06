BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,778,000.

VREX stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -63.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $29.95.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

