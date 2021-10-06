BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,981,696. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.