BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,249 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Neenah were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Neenah by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the first quarter worth $262,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Neenah by 47.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 93,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.00 million, a PE ratio of -217.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

