BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $448,000 Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1,246.4% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TMP opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

