BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $389,000 Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AerCap by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 126,219 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 65.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

