BMO Capital Markets Cuts US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Price Target to $38.00

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ECOL traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $981.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

