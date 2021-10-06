Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,129 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

