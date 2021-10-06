Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

AWK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.02.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

