Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,655. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

