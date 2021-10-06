BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years.

MIY stock remained flat at $$15.52 during trading on Wednesday. 29,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,346. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

