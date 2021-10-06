BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,114. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.