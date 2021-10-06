BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,114. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $16.29.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
